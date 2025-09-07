USA BO : Little Hearts outperforms all big films

Despite having no star power, a small Telugu film with inexperienced actors is outperforming all other releases from Bollywood and South India at the US box office this weekend. Little Hearts emerged as a blockbuster on the first day itself with an impressive start. Continuing its dream run, the film secured far superior revenues than big-ticket films like Ghaati, Bhaagi 4 and Madharaasi.

Little Hearts is closing in on the $ 250K mark in North America by the end of Saturday. The film took a dream start with $ 114K on the first day with $ 38K coming from premieres. This is a sensational opening for a film with no notable stars and big technical team. Just with stupendous promotions and promising pre-release content, the team managed to draw the attention of moviegoers. On Saturday, Little Hearts notched up $ 130K as of this writing and inched closed to quarter million mark.

Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati is likely to end as a huge disaster in USA. The film took a disappointing start with a meagre $ 47K from its first day including premieres. Due to awful reviews and poor word of mouth, there is a pathetic response from Telugu moviegoers there. On Saturday, the film managed a shocking run with $ 16K. It is going to end below $ 100K in its full run which is a colossal loss for buyers.

Bollywood biggies Bhaagi 4 from Tiger Shroff failed to evoke a strong response from Hindi moviegoers. The film collected a paltry gross on Saturday with $ 64K from North America. Tamil big-budget film Madharaasi collected $ 192K from the first day including Thursday premieres. On Saturday, the film surpassed the $ 300K mark with $ 127K haul.

Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra is set to scream past the $ 1 Million mark by the end of this weekend. K. Saturday, the film collected $ 155K and dominated even the new releases from other languages.