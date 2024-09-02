USA BO: Nani’s SS turns blockbuster in 4 days

Natural Star Nani is undoubtedly one of the favourite actors among the Telugu diaspora in North America. The fact that he has ten films in the coveted Million Dollar club in that territory is a testament to his massive following there. Now, his latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaram further consolidated his box office clout as the film is set to surpass the prestigious $ 2 million mark shortly

Saripodhaa Sanivaram, an action saga under the direction of Vivek Athreya, emerged as blockbuster in North America by the end of its opening weekend. In just four days, the film notched up $ 1.8 Million mark and turned out be a profitable venture for its buyers. This is Nani’s fourth film which collected more than $ 1.5 Million and also set to become the second $ 2 Million in his career after Dasara which collected $ 2. 04 Million in its full run.

Saripodhaa Sanivaram took a sensational opening as premieres clocked $ 551K despite a Wednesday release. Due to decent reports and positive word of mouth, the Nani starrer pulled in strong numbers on Thursday and Friday with $ 318K and $ 319K respectively.

The film showed no signs of losing the momentum as it punched out another solid haul on Saturday with $ 381K. Ending the weekend on a high with $ 275k ( approx) on Sunday as of this writing, Saripodhaa Sanivaram turned out be big hit for trade circles.

Despite a formulaic story, the director pulled off a casting coup with Nani and SJ Suryah in impressive roles. This made a huge difference to the output and resulted in encouraging reports from all sections of audiences. DVV Danayya bankrolled the film with impressive production values.

Saripodhaa Sanivaram will emerge as the highest grossing film in North America in Nani’s career. Previously, he scored big hits in USA with Dasara ($ 2.04 M), Hi Nanna( $ 1.89M), Jersey ($ 1.52M) and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy( $ 1.43 M).