Ustaad Bhagat Singh Feast from December

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the next prestigious film of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and the actor has completed shooting for his part. The pending shoot is expected to be completed before December and the film releases during the first quarter of 2026. The film’s director Harish Shankar has revealed that the promotional activities of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will start in December with the first single. The date of the first single from Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be announced very soon.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer with Pawan Kalyan playing the role of a cop. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the leading ladies and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer for this action-packed mass entertainer. All the non-theatrical deals for the film are closed and the theatrical rights will be sold before the release. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the only film of Pawan Kalyan for 2026 release. He is all set to announce a new set of films next year.