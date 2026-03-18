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Home > Movie Reviews

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review

Published on March 18, 2026 by krishna

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review

Live Updates from USA Premiere show :

12:40 AM ‘Dekhlenge Saala’ song set work and Pawan dance are good.

First Half Report:

Typical commercial format film with many scenes written to elevate Hero. Nothing creative nor bad out there. Its decent so far. Harish Shankar puts together best efforts to show Pawan Kalyan in his strength mass elements. Background score is decent enough

Few comedy scenes, ‘Ekke daka‘ song worked out well. On flip side, the template story might not impress gen Z audience.

11:00 PM Humor that plays on Pawan Kalyan’s limited dancing abilities lands effectively.

10:45 PM Pawan Kalyan Police Station Entry scene is appealing.

10:30 PM Movie opens with childhood scenes of Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar are teaming up after a decade with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. They previously delivered Gabbar Singh and Pawan plays the role of a cop in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. This mass entertainer has Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna as the leading ladies. Mythri Movie Makers have invested big money on the film and Ustaad Bhagat Singh is carrying big expectations. Devi Sri Prasad worked on the songs while Thaman delivered the background score. Here is the review of Ustaad Bhagat Singh:

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