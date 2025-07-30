x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ustaad Bhagat Singh wraps up an emotionally charged and an action-packed climax

Published on July 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ustaad Bhagat Singh wraps up an emotionally charged and an action-packed climax
image
Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players
image
Video: Daily Wrap – July 29 Highlights
image
OG Promotions to kickstart in August
image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy

Ustaad Bhagat Singh wraps up an emotionally charged and an action-packed climax

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, is one of the most anticipated projects with a lot of hype surrounding the project. The shoot has been going on at a brisk pace in spite of Pawan Kalyan being busy with his responsibilities as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, cabinet meetings and being actively involved in Hari Hara Veera Mallu presentations. This is a testament to Power Star’s dedication and hardworking nature.

Today, the team has wrapped up the climax sequence of the film. Harish Shankar has designed a solid climax that is high on emotions and action. Nabakanta Master has choreographed a high octane sequence that will be one of the major highlights of the film. The entire sequence has come out extraordinarily with Pawan Kalyan at his absolute best.

After wrapping up the shoot, Power Star Pawan Kalyan gave photographs to all the fighters and the entire team of Nabakanta Master and appreciated them for the wonderful execution of the climax sequence.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y.Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale, the film promises to be a mass action extravaganza.

The film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads , alongside a strong ensemble cast including Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi.

The technical team of the film is top notch – with Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad providing the music, young dynamite Ujwal Kulkarni handling editing, and Ram-Lakshman duo & Nabakanta master choreographing the action sequences. Ayananka Bose handles the camera while Neeta Lulla is in charge of the costumes. The production design is being handled by the award winning art director Anand Sai.

Previous Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players
else

TRENDING

image
Ustaad Bhagat Singh wraps up an emotionally charged and an action-packed climax
image
Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players
image
OG Promotions to kickstart in August

Latest

image
Ustaad Bhagat Singh wraps up an emotionally charged and an action-packed climax
image
Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players
image
Video: Daily Wrap – July 29 Highlights
image
OG Promotions to kickstart in August
image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy

Most Read

image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy
image
Kingdom Team drops Premiere Plans
image
“Complaint Now, Revenge Later!” – YSRCP’s App of Vengeance?

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit