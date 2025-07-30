Ustaad Bhagat Singh wraps up an emotionally charged and an action-packed climax

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, is one of the most anticipated projects with a lot of hype surrounding the project. The shoot has been going on at a brisk pace in spite of Pawan Kalyan being busy with his responsibilities as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, cabinet meetings and being actively involved in Hari Hara Veera Mallu presentations. This is a testament to Power Star’s dedication and hardworking nature.

Today, the team has wrapped up the climax sequence of the film. Harish Shankar has designed a solid climax that is high on emotions and action. Nabakanta Master has choreographed a high octane sequence that will be one of the major highlights of the film. The entire sequence has come out extraordinarily with Pawan Kalyan at his absolute best.

After wrapping up the shoot, Power Star Pawan Kalyan gave photographs to all the fighters and the entire team of Nabakanta Master and appreciated them for the wonderful execution of the climax sequence.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y.Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale, the film promises to be a mass action extravaganza.

The film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads , alongside a strong ensemble cast including Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi.

The technical team of the film is top notch – with Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad providing the music, young dynamite Ujwal Kulkarni handling editing, and Ram-Lakshman duo & Nabakanta master choreographing the action sequences. Ayananka Bose handles the camera while Neeta Lulla is in charge of the costumes. The production design is being handled by the award winning art director Anand Sai.