Ustaad Pawan Kalyan Rocks Dance Floor With Elegance

Published on September 1, 2025 by swathy

Ustaad Pawan Kalyan Rocks Dance Floor With Elegance

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is presently starring in the highly anticipated mass and action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh being helmed by Harish Shankar on Mythri Movie Makers. Ahead of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on September 2nd, the team has released a new poster as a special surprise for fans.

The striking poster features Pawan Kalyan in an urbane all-black ensemble, complete with a cap and shoes, oozing effortless elegance. Surrounded by a lively crowd, Pawan Kalyan is seen rocking the dance floor with his stylish pose.

The film stars Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna playing the female leads. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scores the music, and the poster from a dance number is sure to delight Pawan Kalyan fans.

