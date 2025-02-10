x
Ustaad RAPO Gets Godavari Special Welcome In Rajahmundry

Published on February 10, 2025 by nymisha

Ustaad RAPO Gets Godavari Special Welcome In Rajahmundry

Ustaad Ram Pothineni is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, #RAPO22. In this context, he arrived in Rajahmundry today to start a new schedule that will go on for a month.

After the arrival of Ram in Rajahmundry, his fans from Godavari region turned up in big numbers at the Quarry circle area to celebrate the return of their favourite hero after 15 years.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a gigantic banana garland (Gela Mala), a unique tribute symbolizing the cultural essence of the Godavari region. This grand gesture, arranged with the help of a crane, was a testament to the love and admiration Ram commands in the area.

#RAPO22, directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is said to be a nostalgic love drama. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead.

With filming underway in Rajahmundry, fans are eagerly waiting for further updates on this much-anticipated project. More details will be out in the due course.

