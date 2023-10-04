Uyyaalo Song Defines Bhagavanth Kesari’s Emotion

The first single Ganesh Anthem from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s unique mass and family entertainer Bhagavanth Kesari turned out to be a big hit. The film’s second single Uyaalo Uyyaala was released just a while ago.

While we saw the celebration of Chicha and his girl in the first song Ganesh Anthem, the second song Uyaalo Uyyaala establishes their journey from her childhood days. Balakrishna makes us emotive and connect instantly to the song with his superb expressions. It’s a sight to behold to see Balakrishna and Sreeleela together on screen.

S Thaman scored a soulful number, this time and it has some wonderful lyrics by Anantha Sriram. SP Charan’s vocals are extra special.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens are producing the movie where Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal will be seen in important roles. Bhagavanth Kesari is up for release on October 19th.