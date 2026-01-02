Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter

Team Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi continues to ride strong momentum, and the latest single Vaammo Vaayyo adds even more fuel to the fire. The third song from the Ravi Teja-starrer arrives with full-blown festive energy, crafted in Bheems Ceciroleo’s trademark folk style that blends thumping percussion with catchy, celebratory rhythms, turning up the mass meter.

The track bursts to life with Swathi Reddy UK’s spirited vocals, giving the song a raw vibrance, while Dev Pawar’s rustic, massy lyrics anchor it firmly in folk flavour. The visuals amp up the vibe further- shot on a bustling, vibrant set.

Ravi Teja once again proves why he’s the Mass Maharaja, pulling off energetic, mass dance moves with his signature flair. Dimple Hayathi and Ashika Ranganath are equally lively, besides offering glamour feast.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, BMW is coming as a full-on festive entertainer. The movie hits theatres this Bhogi, January 13, promising a grand and joyous Sankranthi ride.