Vaare Vaa Vaare Vaa from Lenin Delivers a Soulful Musical High

The newly released romantic track “Vaare Vaa Vaare Vaa” from Lenin is winning hearts for its soulful melody and emotional depth. Featuring Akhil Akkineni, the song showcases a refreshing romantic side of the actor, adding warmth and charm to the film’s narrative.

Rendered beautifully by Shweta Mohan and Jubin Nautiyal, the track stands out for its soothing vocals and poetic feel. Lyricist Anantha Sriram pens heartfelt lines that enhance the emotional connect, while Thaman S elevates the composition with his signature melodic finesse.

Lenin is produced by Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in lead roles and is gearing up for a Summer theatrical release, with nearly 70% of the shoot already completed.