Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Home > Politics

VACCHARROI from MAD Square: Another Mass Banger from Bheems

Published on March 18, 2025 by swathy

VACCHARROI from MAD Square: Another Mass Banger from Bheems

MAD Square is an upcoming sequel to the successful entertainer MAD. The film is helmed by writer-director Kalyan Shankar. Looks like Director Kalyan Shankar is on the brink of delivering yet another blockbuster with this crazy entertainer. The film is hitting the big screens on March 28th. After delivering back-to-back chartbusters, Bheems Ceciroleo dropped another banger from the album.

The Vaccharroi song was released today, and this high-octane energy track welcomes the most loved MAD gang with speakers blasting. The track’s high-energy composition aligns perfectly with the film’s vibe. Composed and sung by the dynamic Bheems Ceciroleo, this song resonates with the masses. The making of visuals in the lyrical video promises full-on fun entertainment and how the team enjoyed making this one. Lyrics penned by the talented KV Anudeep are playful yet fiery, making it an instant chartbuster. VACCHARROI will dominate playlists and dance floors alike. Bheems Ceciroleo has already created waves with earlier singles like Laddu Gaani Pelli and Swathi Reddy. The recently released teaser promises the mad maxx Entertainment in theatres on March 28th, 2025. The film stars Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shoban and Ram Nithin in lead roles with Reba John featuring in a special song.

The teaser also teased exciting glimpses of KV Anudeep and Priyanka Jawalkar adding to the fun. Renowned technicians Cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen ISC is handling the cinematography while National Award winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film. Produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas in collaboration with Srikara Studios.

Next Telangana Women's Commission summons MLA Sudheer Reddy Previous Manchu Brothers to head for a Clash
