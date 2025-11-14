Vah Chef Brings Flavour and Drama in the BB Kingdom, Tanuja finally Wins

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 delivered a flavour-packed episode as celebrity chef Vah Chef Sanjay entered the house, brought humour, warmth and high-voltage energy into the ongoing BB Kingdom task. What began as a food festival quickly turned into a revolt, negotiations, tantrums and a crucial captaincy battle.

Vah Chef Sanjay’s Surprise Visit: Royal Feast Turns into Secret Stealing

Sanjay, who already shares a professional rapport with Emmanuel and Tanuja from their MAA TV cooking show days, entered the house with encouraging words. He appreciated the performances of Suman, Emmanuel, Pavan and Tanuja and immediately announced a royal treat for the house.

The lavish menu, however, was meant only for the Kings and Queen of the BB Kingdom.

But the housemates were in no mood to obey the rules. Emmanuel and Tanuja quietly stole starters. Divya, Sanjana and even Suman joined the secret feast.

Sanjay later invited the commanders for dinner too, but the commoners were restricted to vegetarian food, creating clear social hierarchy inside the house. Still, the surprise dinner brought delightful moments and laughter.

Commoners Revolt: “Treat Us Well or We Join Another Kingdom”

Before the BB Kingdom task resumed the next morning, the commoners staged a mock rebellion. Emmanuel and Bharani declared they would go on hunger strike. Suman and Gaurav also joined the protest.

The protest worked.The royals — Kalyan, Nikhil and Ritu — quickly rushed to pacify the group. After some pleading and joking negotiations, they agreed to a major demand: Commoners would get direct access to the Kings and Queen without commanders acting as intermediaries. This decision immediately triggered insecurity among the commanders.

Commanders Throw Tantrums as Power Dynamics Shift

Tanuja and Sanjana complained openly that commanders were overloaded with duties while the commoners were relaxing and still getting special treatment from the royals.

Just as the tension cooled, the commoners again staged a dramatic revolt. This time, the royals responded using “power” instead of negotiation — they tied the hands of Suman and Emmanuel as part of the task storyline, adding more humour and chaos to the episode.

Race for Immunity and Captaincy: Tanuja vs Kalyan

Bigg Boss then shifted to the most crucial phase: the captaincy qualifier. The Royals were asked to choose one of themselves. After discussion, they selected Kalyan.

The commoners were then asked to choose two commanders. After heavy lobbying, they picked Tanuja and Divya, leaving Pavan visibly disappointed. The final challenge was between Kalyan and Tanuja. Though Kalyan dominated throughout with speed and confidence, he made a crucial mistake while arranging the cubes. Tanuja capitalised on the error and emerged as the winner, earning her spot in the captaincy race.

From gourmet feasts to rebellions and from shifting loyalties to high-stakes competition, the episode showcased how unpredictable the BB Kingdom can get. With Tanuja now moving ahead in the captaincy race, the coming episodes promise even more twists in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.