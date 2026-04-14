Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Impact Role Debate After First IPL 2026 Failure

Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken IPL 2026 by storm with fearless batting, but his role as an impact player has now become a talking point after his first failure in this season. The 15-year-old player has been used only as a batter in recent matches for the Rajasthan Royals, staying off the field during the bowling innings.

Sooryavanshi first played as an impact substitute against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati, where he smashed a stunning 78 off just 26 balls. He continued in the same role against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but this time, things didn’t work. He registered his first failure of the season with a golden duck, which also coincided with Rajasthan’s first defeat.

Assistant coach Trevor Penny revealed that the youngster is not fully happy with the decision. He enjoys fielding and wants to contribute in all departments. The team management, however, had to make a tactical call after Donovan Ferreira returned from injury and reclaimed his spot as a key fielder.

Despite this minor setback, Sooryavanshi’s form remains extraordinary. He has already struck two rapid half-centuries this season and has taken off bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood with ease. His aggressive approach and consistency suggest that this is only a brief dip.