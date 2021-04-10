Vakeel Saab is a career turning film for me: Sriram Venu

Vakeel Saab marks the comeback of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and the film received a positive response from the audience. The film’s director Sriram Venu happens to be a diehard fan of Pawan Kalyan and he says that Vakeel Saab is a career-turning film for him. Calling it a thrilling experience, Sriram is completely delighted with the response and the love showered by Pawan’s fans. “I was surrounded by a heap of fans after the special premiere show in Hyderabad and this never happened to me. Compliments kept showering for the complete Friday. My phone kept ringing and ringing for the whole day. I received compliments from several Tollywood celebrities” told Sriram Venu.

Pawan Kalyan’ performance, the courtroom episodes and Sriram Venu’s writing, direction are widely appreciated from all the corners. Responding about how he managed to handle Pawan Kalyan, Sriram says “I did enough homework and I clearly knew how to present Kalyan garu as a fan. This made things easier for me. I thank the fans and Tollywood audience for the tremendous response for Vakeel Saab”.

The dialogues of Pawan Kalyan from the movie thrilled the fans and the audience. When asked about the dialogues, Sriram Venu says “I am delighted with the response for the dialogues. I penned the one-liners and the dialogues of all the episodes of Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab. Kalyan garu never suggested or asked me to add any episodes or dialogues in Vakeel Saab forcefully. I am happy that they reached all the corners and the audience are enjoying them thoroughly”. Vakeel Saab is racing towards the biggest hit in Pawan Kalyan’s career and is expected to have a blockbuster weekend.