Home > Politics

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

Vallabhaneni Vamshi

In a shocking revelation, the Vigilance and Enforcement Department has uncovered a massive illegal mining scam involving former YSRCP leader and Gannavaram ex-MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. The scam, which involved illegal excavation of soil, gravel, and stones, has caused a loss of ₹195 crore to the state exchequer.

The investigation revealed that Vamsi, along with his close associates, orchestrated a well-organized network for illegal mining across Bapulapadu, Gannavaram, and Vijayawada rural areas. A staggering 24,60,347 cubic meters of soil and gravel, along with 6,07,746 cubic meters of stones, were illegally excavated and sold. The scam was carried out under Vamsi’s direct supervision, leveraging his political influence to bypass regulations and avoid scrutiny.

The AP Vigilance and Enforcement Department has identified several individuals involved in the scam, including Vamsi’s trusted aides and partners. The report highlights the use of forged documents, expired permits, and bribes to officials to facilitate illegal activities. The department has recommended criminal cases against all involved and recovery of the ₹195 crore loss from the accused.

Vamsi allegedly used his political influence to intimidate officials and ensure that the illegal mining operations went unnoticed. Large-scale bribes were reportedly paid to government officials to turn a blind eye to the activities. The scam was executed with precision, involving logistics, machinery, and transportation arranged by Vamsi’s network.

The Vigilance and Enforcement Department has submitted a comprehensive report to the government, urging strict action against the accused. The department has also called for a CID investigation to ensure accountability and justice.

