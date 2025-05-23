Vallabhaneni Vamsi Taken into Custody in Fake House Pattas Case

YSRCP leader Vamsi was taken into custody by Hanuman Junction police today in connection with the fake house pattas (land documents) case. The police brought him from the Vijayawada District Jail for further interrogation after obtaining court permission.

Before questioning, Vamsi was taken to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) for a medical examination. The police will interrogate him for two days—from morning till evening—at Hanuman Junction police station.

The case dates back to 2019 when allegations surfaced that Vamsi and his associates distributed fake house pattas to influence voters before elections. Many poor families were reportedly misled into believing they would receive houses, only to be left in distress when the documents turned out to be fake.

After YSRCP came to power, there were claims that efforts were made to weaken the case, with some accused being let off. However, after a fresh investigation, the court allowed the police to reopen the probe. Local residents claim that Vamsi and his supporters exploited people’s trust by distributing these fake pattas. Several new cases have now been registered, raising further questions about the extent of the fraud.

Andhra Pradesh Police are now investigating how many fake pattas were distributed, who benefited, and who was behind the scheme. After interrogation, Vamsi will be sent back to Vijayawada District Jail.