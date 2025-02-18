x
Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Custody and Bail Petitions Under Court Scrutiny

Published on February 18, 2025 by swathy

Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Custody and Bail Petitions Under Court Scrutiny

The legal battle surrounding YSRCP leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi continues as the Vijayawada SC/ST Special Court hears multiple petitions related to his custody and bail. Vamsi, who is currently in judicial remand at the Gandhi Nagar District Jail, has filed petitions seeking bail on health grounds and requesting basic amenities, including a bed in the barracks and permission to bring home-cooked food. The court has directed the police to file counter-affidavits in response to these petitions.

In a parallel development, the police have filed a petition seeking 10 days of custody for Vamsi to further investigate his alleged involvement in a kidnapping case. The court has issued notices to Vamsi regarding this petition and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday. The case has drawn significant attention due to its political undertones, with Vamsi’s arrest being linked to allegations of witness intimidation in the Gannavaram TDP office attack case.

The case took a dramatic turn when Satyavardhan, a key witness in the TDP office attack case, retracted his earlier statement. Satyavardhan, a former computer operator at the TDP office, had initially accused Vamsi of pressuring him to withdraw his complaint. However, he later submitted an affidavit in court, claiming no involvement in the case and alleging that he was coerced into giving a false statement. This development led to Vamsi’s arrest and subsequent remand.

In a related proceeding, Satyavardhan appeared before the Second Junior Civil Judge in Vijayawada to record his statement. The court conducted the hearing in a closed-door session to ensure confidentiality. Following the recording of his statement, Satyavardhan was escorted out of the court premises without media interaction.

The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, where the court is expected to take further action on the pending petitions.

