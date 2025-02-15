x
Vamsi is Being Tortured in Jail: His Wife Breaks Down

Published on February 15, 2025 by nymisha

Vamsi is Being Tortured in Jail: His Wife Breaks Down

Pankaja Sri, the wife of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi expressed deep distress over her husband’s deteriorating health and alleged mistreatment in custody. Vamsi is currently lodged in Vijayawada Sub-Jail. During a recent meeting with Vamsi, Pankaja revealed that he is being subjected to harsh conditions, including being forced to sleep on the floor, and denied basic medical facilities. She accused the authorities of fabricating charges against him and using the case as a political vendetta.

Pankaja Sri claimed that Vamsi’s arrest is a result of false allegations and that the case has been orchestrated to target him. She emphasized that no evidence has been presented to prove his guilt, yet he continues to suffer in jail. “This is a conspiracy to mentally harass our family,” she said, demanding better medical treatment and basic amenities for her husband. She also threatened to approach the court if her demands are not met.

Vamsi’s arrest has been a contentious issue in Andhra Pradesh politics, with opposition parties alleged misuse of power by the ruling government. While the authorities maintain that all legal procedures are being followed, Pankaja’s emotional outburst has reignited the debate over Vamsi’s arrest and the conditions of his imprisonment.

As the controversy grows, questions are being raised about the transparency of the case and the treatment of political prisoners. The government’s response to these allegations will be closely watched, as the issue continues to stir political tensions in the state.

