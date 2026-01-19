Vara Prasad Becomes Biggest Grosser For Chiru, Anil

This Sankranthi, Telugu cinema witnessed heavy competition, with good number of movies arriving in cinemas. Interestingly, most of the movies were family-friendly entertainers. However, Megastar Chiranjeevi and hit machine Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerged as the undisputed blockbuster of the festive season.

Overseas, MSG has shattered records, becoming the biggest grosser for both Chiranjeevi and Ravipudi in North America with $2.96M+ and climbing. It’s on track to cross the $3M milestone today, making it the first-time milestone for both Chiru and Anil in the region.

MSG is poised to eclipse Anil Ravipudi’s biggest earner Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, and with its blistering pace, it’s hurtling toward Chiranjeevi’s all-time biggest blockbuster crown.

The movie, which has already achieved breakeven in all territories, is now emerging as the biggest regional blockbuster.