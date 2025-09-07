Vara Prasad Garu & His Girl Groove To Vijay’s Moves

Megastar Chiranjeevi is in Sankranthi race with his unique entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, whereas Nayanthara paired opposite him. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the shoot of the movie is currently happening in Hyderabad.

The team, which has been filming the talkie portions, will begin shooting a song featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starting tomorrow in Hyderabad. Music director Bheems Ceciroleo is said to have composed yet another chartbuster, while the dance choreography will be handled by Vijay Polanki.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has been creating a strong buzz ever since the title was announced through a stylish glimpse that showcased Chiranjeevi in a slick, never-seen-before avatar.