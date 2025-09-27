x
Home > Movie News

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar takes up the Director’s Chair

Published on September 27, 2025 by sankar

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar takes up the Director’s Chair

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has done many memorable films in Telugu. Her performances in Krack, HanuMan and Veerasimha Reddy are widely appreciated. The actress is turning director and his debut directorial is announced today. The actress will play the lead role and direct a film titled Saraswathi. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her sister Pooja Sarathkumar will produce this project on Dosa Diaries banner and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play the lead role in this intense thriller.

Naveen Chandra, Priyamani and Prakash Raj will be seen essaying other important roles in Saraswathi. Thaman scores the music and background score and the first look poster is out today. More details about the film will be announced soon. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is currently occupied with a number of Telugu and Tamil movies.

