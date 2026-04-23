Varanasi Shoot in Antarctica

The latest schedule of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Antarctica directed by SS Rajamouli is happening in Antarctica. Mahesh Babu flew down to the country recently while Rajamouli and others reached the country last week. This short schedule will be concluded soon and the shoot is happening in some of the exclusive locales which are never shot in any film. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will take a month break after this schedule and will fly for a holiday. The shoot resumes in June in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu has been shooting for Varanasi for a long time without any breaks in Hyderabad. A song on Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra was shot recently. Prithviraj Sukumaran is the lead antagonist in this mythological action drama. The film is made on a record budget and Varanasi releases on April 7th, 2027 in theatres. A Hollywood studio will collaborate to ensure a grand English release of Varanasi. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music composer of Varanasi.