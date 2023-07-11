Varla Ramaiah alleges phone tapping by Jagan govt

TDP senior leader and the party politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Tuesday alleged that the state government was tapping the telephones of the opposition TDP leaders. He alleged that the ruling YSR Congress was taking advantage of being in power to tap the phones of the opposition party leaders.

Speaking to media persons, Ramaiah said that the social media wing in the YSR Congress was using the government to tap the phones of the opposition party leaders. The telephone tapping started with Sajjala Bhargava Reddy taking charge as the social media incharge of the YSR Congress, he alleged.

The TDP leader alleged that the YSR Congress was misusing the power by going into the lives of the people through phone tapping. He alleged that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and YSR Congress social media incharge Sajjala Bharva Reddy were listening to the conversations of the opposition party leaders.

Ramaiah said that ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath have agreed to the phone tapping by the government and the ruling party. He also said that YSR Congress MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy too had alleged about phone tapping and later he was suspended from the party.

Ramaiah also blamed the police for acting as the ruling party leaders. He found fault with DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy for not giving appointment to the TDP leaders. He said that the DGP had given appointments to every leader in the ruling party but not to the opposition leaders. He alleged that the biased attitude of the DGP was to benefit the ruling party.

He wanted the DGP to give appointments to the opposition parties to raise the issues of law and order and increasing crime against women. He wanted the police to be impartial and maintain dignity and decorum by not being the agents of the ruling party.