Varla suspects deep-rooted conspiracy behind Viveka murder

TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Friday suspected deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and asked how long Jagan will remain silent on the petition filed by the CBI before the High Court.

The Chief Minister has since beginning been uttering blatant lies on this issue, Ramaiah told media persons at the party headquarters. Jagan has the responsibility to tell the public the facts that he is aware of on the murder of his uncle, the TDP politburo member felt.

Ramaiah is of the opinion that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took the people for a ride while in Opposition has been continuing the same attitude even after becoming the Chief Minister. The reports are that those who killed Vivekananda Reddy are the close associates of Jagan and the Chief Minister is going all out to defend those associates, the TDP leader said.

Pointing out that the CBI, in its petition filed before the High Court on May 26, 2023 made it quite clear that Mr Jagan was well aware of the murder of his uncle much before the incident took place, Ramaiah said that the CBI also mentioned that a deep-rooted conspiracy is behind the killing. The TDP politburo member asked how long Jagan will remain silent on these issues mentioned in the CBI petition.

Observing that the five crore Andhras have been keenly waiting for the outcome of the investigation as to who is behind the murder of Viveka, the TDP politburo member said that all the fingers are pointing towards Jagan and his wife. “At least now open your mouth and stand as an example for the future generations,” Varla told Jagan.

“Is it not highly unethical to continue as the Chief Minister despite the CBI pointing out your involvement in the murder,” Ramaiah asked. The TDP politburo member expressed surprise at celebrating the anticipatory bail to the YSRCP MP, Avinash Reddy. “How will one become innocent just because he got anticipatory bail,” Ramaiah asked.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister, who is an accused in 11 cases, is on bail now, Ramaiah asked whether Jagan too will be declared innocent some day just because he is on bail in all these 11 cases.