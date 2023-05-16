Varun Tej all set to get Engaged

Yet another actor and actress from Tollywood are going to get married. Actors Lavanya Tripati and Varun Tej are rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time. Both Lavanya and Varun were spotted together at many events and family parties but the duo denied dating rumours. Lavanya and Varun worked together for Mister and Antariksham 9000. According to reports both actors are taking their relationship ahead through engagement. If the rumours are to be believed Varun and Lavanya will get engaged in June.

Konidela family is happy about the wedding and sources also claim that Lavanya is very close to Varun’s sister Niharika and also to Varun’s cousins. The wedding is going to happen this year in a grand event in the presence of family members and friends. An official announcement is yet to be made soon. Varun Tej is currently shooting for his next film in Budapest and he has a pan-Indian attempt getting ready for shoot.