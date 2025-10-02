Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Names Son As Vaayuv

Tollywood stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have entered a new chapter in their lives as proud parents. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10 in Hyderabad. Marking the festive occasion of Vijayadasami, they revealed his name as Vaayuv Tej Konidela during a traditional naming ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

The ceremony was filled with warmth and joy. Lavanya looked radiant in a golden-orange saree, while Varun Tej kept it simple and elegant in an ivory kurta. The new parents were seen beaming with happiness as they played with their little one, capturing the hearts of their fans through the pictures they shared. Fans quickly took to social media to congratulate the couple and send love to their son.