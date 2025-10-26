Varun Tej is Back to Work

Mega hero Varun Tej has been on a paternity break and is spending time with his new born son. The actor has taken a break from work and the shoot of Korean Kanakaraju has taken a small pause. After completing all the celebrations, the shoot of Korean Kanakaraju has resumed and the new schedule of the film is happening in Hyderabad. Merlapaka Gandhi is the director of this comic entertainer and the shoot of the film will be completed by the end of November.

Ritika Nayak is the leading lady and Korean Kanakaraju is a comic entertainer that comes with a horror touch. Daksha Nagarkar will be seen in a special song. UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainment are the producers. The film is slated for release during the first quarter of 2026. Thaman is scoring the music and background score for this entertainer.