Varun Tej lines up a New Film

Mega Prince Varun Tej has delivered a series of debacles which impacted his business. A couple of films got delayed and the actor was completely focused on Korean Kanakaraju. The actor completed major portions of the shoot of the film directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and he is on a paternity break. The actor will complete the pending portions of the shoot before the end of November.

The actor has given his nod for an AI Love Story to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda. The film was finalized last year but it was delayed due to various reasons. Varun Tej has now allocated dates for the film and the shoot starts in December. A major portion of the shoot will take place in the USA next year. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this untitled film. Varun Tej has agreed to work on a profit sharing model considering the budget and financials. The pre-production work of the film reached the final stages.