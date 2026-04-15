Varun Tej sustains Severe Knee Fracture

Mega Prince Varun Tej will soon commence the shoot of his next film titled Bhari. The film is a sports drama with the backdrop of volleyball. The team of actors along with Varun Tej are trained in the sport on a regular basis. During the training sessions, Varun Tej sustained a severe knee fracture and he was advised to rest. He underwent a surgery and the procedure was completed successfully. He is currently recovering under the medical supervision and will be back to training soon.

The film’s producer Niharika Konidela has issued a statement informing about Varun Tej’s injury. Bhari is directed by Yadhu Vamsi who earlier directed Committee Kurrollu. The shoot commences after summer and it is set in Andhra backdrop. The actress and others are finalized currently. Pink Elephant Pictures along with Zee Studios are the producers. Bhari releases next year. Varun Tej is almost done with the shoot of Korean Kanakaraju and the film releases very soon.