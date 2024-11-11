Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

During the pre-release event of Matka, Varun Tej made strong statements about family and how failures impacted him. “I am worried when my films do not fare well at the box-office. I received a call at 6.30 AM from my brother Ram Charan. He need not come out and speak about me. He is an emotional support for me always and I thank him for that. Chiranjeevi garu and Pawan Kalyan garu will always stay in my heart” told Varun Tej.

“There are people who ask why I always speak about Chiranjeevi garu and Pawan Kalyan garu. It is my basic right. Keeping the success aside, one should remember about where we started and why we started. One should not forget about the support when we started our career. If it is so, success has no meaning. Chiranjeevi garu and Pawan garu along with my father will always support me. They are with me” told Varun Tej. His statements are a straight dig for Allu Arjun. Varun who never made strong or controversial statements has taken a direct dig at Allu Arjun.