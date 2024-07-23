x
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej to fly to Korea and USA

Published on July 23, 2024

Varun Tej to fly to Korea and USA

varun tej
The recent debacles disrupted the theatrical and non-theatrical market of Varun Tej. But the actor went on a signing spree and he is on a roll. He is working on Matka, a periodic film set in the 1970s and it is directed by Karuna Kumar. The film’s shoot is expected to be completed by September. Varun Tej gave his nod for two new films. The first one will be directed by Gandhi Merlapaka and Krish’s First Frame Entertainments are the producers. The shoot of the film will commence in Korea in the last week of September. A major portion of the shoot will happen in Korea and it will be completed in a single schedule.

Also Read : Exclusive: Varun Tej and his AI Love Story

Soon, Varun Tej will also commence the shoot of his next film to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this untitled film. Touted to be an AI Love story, the film’s shoot will take place in the USA. The necessary visas are currently acquired and after completing the Korean schedule of Gandhi’s film, Varun will fly to the USA to complete the shoot of his next. After that, he will shoot for both these films simultaneously in Hyderabad. Varun Tej will have three releases next year. He is in plans to sign new films before he completes the shoot of his current projects.

Next Two Bills in Andhra Assembly Today Previous Suriya’s hunt for Telugu cinema Continues
