Varun Tej to get married in Italy

Mega Prince Varun Tej got engaged to actress Lavanya Tripathi. The young actors kept an end to the speculations about their relationship. The wedding is expected to take place this year and the date is yet to be locked. Varun and Lavanya are exploring several international locations for their destination wedding. The update says that they will tie the knot in Italy and they have finalized a lavish resort for the same. The close family members of Varun Tej and Lavanya will be present for the wedding.

Varun Tej is done with the shoot of Gandeevadhari Arjuna and the film is aimed for August 25th release. He is shooting for his next film, a pan-Indian project. Lavanya is left with few offers currently.