Varun Tej to take a Long Break

Mega hero Varun Tej is struggling to deliver a decent box-office hit. The actor’s recent film Matka was rejected even before the film’s release. The film failed to register minimum openings at the box-office and it is a huge loss for the producers. Varun Tej has been criticized for his poor script selection and the choice of directors. He has a film lined up with Merlapaka Gandhi and UV Creations was on board to produce the film. UV Creations backed out from the project. Merlapaka Gandhi hasn’t scored a hit from the past few years.

The film will struggle to generate buzz and Varun Tej is now reconsidering his choices. For now, he has delayed the project and he is in plans to take a break from work. Varun Tej is also listening to new scripts and he will take a call soon. The Mega actor also has signed a film to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda and Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce the project. For now, Varun Tej decided to stay away from work and he is on a break. He recently holidayed with his wife Lavanya and returned back to India.