Home > Movie News

Varun Tej’s KOKA Title Glimpse: Whistle Worthy

Published on January 19, 2026 by nymisha

Varun Tej’s KOKA Title Glimpse: Whistle Worthy

Mega Prince Varun Tej is coming up with his 15th movie VT15 being helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, and the makers earlier generated curiosity with a poster with a hashtag KOKA. Today, on the occasion of Varun Tej’s birthday, the film’s title has been unveiled through a glimpse.

Korean police interrogate Satya and Ritika Naik about a mysterious man. Their doubts are shattered when Kanakaraju arrives the place with a Katana, launching a brutal killing spree. His name and the title are disclosed as Korean Kanakaraju (KOKA). The reveal is sharp, stylish, and instantly catchy.

Varun Tej stuns in a completely new makeover, with lungi-clad, long-haired, a trident tattoo on his arm, and piercing blue eyes. His fierce presence, topped with a cold smile as he sits atop a table, is a complete whistle worthy. When Satya nudges, Ritika’s whistle cues Kanakaraju’s riotous rampage, sealing the character’s mass appeal.

Merlapaka Gandhi crafts the introduction with a smart blend of humour, horror touches, and explosive action. The bats, moon, and dragon elements amplify the eerie vibe, while Manojh Reddy Katasani’s visuals and Thaman’s thumping BGM elevate every beat. Produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, the film boasts top-tier production values.

Slated for a summer release, the title glimpse promises a wild, fresh, and never-before-seen experience.

