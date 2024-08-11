Varun Tej’s Matka First Look: Two Amazing Shades

Varun Tej is fully committed to making a strong comeback with his ongoing film Matka being helmed by Karuna Kumar. He is doing a mass film, after Gaddalakonda Ganesh. However, the interesting aspect here is Varun Tej will be seen in a role with multiple shades in the movie which is the costliest one for him.

Today, the makers showed two shades of Varun Tej’s character from the movie, by unveiling the first look poster. In the first image, Varun Tej appears youthful and ferocious as he smokes a cigar, with a vintage-style dressing and hairdo. However, the second image features him displaying his affluence in a middle-aged man’s get-up. The first look poster strikes a chord.

It requires a lot of effort for one to show such amazing shades in a character. The body language is also completely different. Seemingly, the journey of this character will be truly incredible.

Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment together are bankrolling the project which will have a Pan India release.