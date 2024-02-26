Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine: A Profitable Project

Mega hero Varun Tej has been going through a tough phase. All his recent films failed to impress the audience. Varun Tej always wanted to experiment himself and never signed regular commercial flicks. His next film Operation Valentine, a pan-Indian attempt got delayed due to various reasons and the film is hitting the screens on March 1st. The film is all about the air strike based on the deadly Pulwama attack. The film is made on a budget of Rs 50 crores and this is a risky attempt considering the current market of Varun Tej. The trailer is highly impressive and there are good expectations on Operation Valentine.

As per the deals, the makers are in profit zone before the release of the film. Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of all languages for Rs 26 crores. The Hindi rights (non-theatrical) are sold for Rs 14 crores which is a good deal. Operation Valentine’s music rights are sold for Rs 2.6 crores and the Telugu satellite deal is expected to be closed at Rs 6.5 crores. The makers recovered the entire budget through the non-theatrical rights. All the revenue that comes from theatres would be a profit for the makers. Sony Pictures India in association with Siddhu Mudda are the producers.

Operation Valentine is a profitable film for the team before the release and hope Varun Tej bounces back with this interesting attempt.