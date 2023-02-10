Vasatha warns Minister Jogi, claims Jagan’s support

Mylavaram MLA from the ruling party in the NTR district, Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, said that he would not tolerate Minister Jogi Ramesh interfering in his constituency affairs. Krishna Prasad, who met party chief and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, told media persons that the chief minister had given him assurance on taming the Minister.

The MLA said that the minister was poking his nose into his constituency affairs and promoting groupism in the party. “He is representing Pedana constituency. I am representing Mylavaram. Why should he come and finger the local issues,” Krishna Prasad asked.

He said that he had explained in detail every issue to the chief minister, who promised him to solve the issues. He also said that the chief minister had promised a long career for him in the party and asked him to do his part of the work in the constituency.

The MLA said that he had worked with three ministers in the constituency in the past and there were no issues for him. However, after Jogi Ramesh became the minister, the party was divided into groups in the constituency, he alleged.

He also cited that the party’s defeat in the Kondapalli Municipality was due to the squabbles created by the minister for his upmanship. He felt that the minister should limit his politics to his native constituency rather than disturbing the party in other constituencies.

The MLA said that he would soon resume the door-to-door campaign in the constituency as the chief minister had promised his full support. “I am in touch with the people and the cadre as well. I will start visiting the people shortly,” the MLA said.