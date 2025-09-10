Vayuputra : Sithara backs Mondeti’s Mega Animation Vision

The wait is over for one of Indian cinema’s most spiritually-charged spectacles. Vayuputra, a 3D animated epic, brings the divine saga of Lord Hanuman to the big screen like never before.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film promises a cinematic experience rooted in culture, driven by devotion and powered by cutting-edge 3D animation.

The powerful first look of Hanuman watching Lanka burn has taken social media by storm and rightly so. This is not just a movie, this is a sacred spectacle, where history and modernity come together in divine balance.

Set for a global theatrical release PAN-INDIA for this Dussehra 2026, Vayuputra is expected to resonate across generations and geographies.