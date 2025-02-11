x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

VD12 Title and Teaser: What an Achievement?

Published on February 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive Interview with BRAMHAJI
image
Telangana MP demands Centre to set up IIM in Hyderabad
image
Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga
image
Buzz: Ram Charan in talks with a Bollywood Director?
image
Prashanth Kishor To Be Political Strategist For Vijay

VD12 Title and Teaser: What an Achievement?

The digital era has made filmmakers and actors sleepless. The content and the title of the film are getting leaked even before the launch or official announcements. It is quite hard for a director and producer to secure the content or the title of the film. VD12 is one film which has been under shoot for a long time. The title of the film will be announced tomorrow and the teaser too will be out. Top actors NTR, Suriya and Ranbir Kapoor have lent their voice for the introduction teaser for the languages of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi respectively.

Even the working title of the film was not leaked and there are no speculations about the film’s title on the internet. This is a great job from the team as the unit of VD12 kept the title secured. Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of a cop in this action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The makers believe the teaser of the film will keep the bars of expectations on the film high. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film hits the screens in June 2025. The pending shoot of the film will be completed by March and Anirudh is the music composer.

Next Small film trending on Amazon from Ten Days Previous Vijayawada Metro Takes First Step
else

TRENDING

image
Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga
image
Buzz: Ram Charan in talks with a Bollywood Director?
image
NTR’s Lean and Slim look surprises everyone

Latest

image
Exclusive Interview with BRAMHAJI
image
Telangana MP demands Centre to set up IIM in Hyderabad
image
Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga
image
Buzz: Ram Charan in talks with a Bollywood Director?
image
Prashanth Kishor To Be Political Strategist For Vijay

Most Read

image
Telangana MP demands Centre to set up IIM in Hyderabad
image
Prashanth Kishor To Be Political Strategist For Vijay
image
CM Chandrababu Assures Protection of Tribal Rights

Related Articles

Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025