VD12 Title and Teaser: What an Achievement?

The digital era has made filmmakers and actors sleepless. The content and the title of the film are getting leaked even before the launch or official announcements. It is quite hard for a director and producer to secure the content or the title of the film. VD12 is one film which has been under shoot for a long time. The title of the film will be announced tomorrow and the teaser too will be out. Top actors NTR, Suriya and Ranbir Kapoor have lent their voice for the introduction teaser for the languages of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi respectively.

Even the working title of the film was not leaked and there are no speculations about the film’s title on the internet. This is a great job from the team as the unit of VD12 kept the title secured. Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of a cop in this action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The makers believe the teaser of the film will keep the bars of expectations on the film high. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film hits the screens in June 2025. The pending shoot of the film will be completed by March and Anirudh is the music composer.