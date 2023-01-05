Veera Simha Reddy grand Event in Trouble

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s powerful mass entertainer Veera Simha Reddy is all set to release in a grand manner on January 12th across the globe. The makers planned a grand pre-release and trailer event on January 6th in Ongole. The event is now canceled after the Andhra Pradesh government denied permission for the same. The government recently banned public meetings and rallies after a series of incidents that took place in the state. The makers of Veera Simha Reddy are now making alternative plans and the new venue will be announced today.

The makers may complete the event in Hyderabad. Veera Simha Reddy is a mass entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Thaman scored the music. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled this prestigious project. Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in this mass entertainer. Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in other powerful roles in Veera Simha Reddy.