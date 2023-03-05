Vega & VegaSri Signs NBK As Brand Ambassador

Nandamuri Balakrishna who is at the helm of his popularity right now has signed yet another Brand endorsement. The actor will be the face of the famous gold and diamond jewelry brand – VegaSri Gold and Diamonds. India’s No.1 Movie Promotions agency, Shreyas Media conceptualized and produced two Television commercials for the brand featuring Balakrishna.

One ad will have Gorgeous Tollywood heroine Pragya Jaiswal and another will have upcoming Kannada Heroine, Sanjana Anand. The TVCs are unveiled and are very appealing for the concept, grandeur, and taking. These TVCs will for sure grab the eyeballs towards the brand in days to come.

VegaSri is in the Gold jewelry business for more than 25 years. They forayed into the retail business ten years ago by starting Vega Jewellers in Vijayawada. They have started VegaSri Gold and Diamonds in Hyderabad one and a half years ago. The two showrooms have become one-stop solution for authentic and wide variety of gold and diamond jewelery for the customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

They are planning to expand their business across the country as well as the United States in days to come.

“We want a face that is as genuine and authentic as our business. We need someone who commands huge popularity across the globe. Hence we signed Balakrishna garu to promote our brand. We are thankful for him for giving us this opportunity,” Naveen, Kalyan, Manideep, Srinivas, and Sudhakar – the owners of Vega Jewelers and VegaSri Gold and Diamonds said.

The first step of the expansion begins with the new showroom in Vijayawada. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal will inaugurate VegaSri’s new showroom on Nandamuri Road, Vijayawada on the 8th of this month. This five-storied showroom is the biggest jewelry showroom in Andhra Pradesh.

