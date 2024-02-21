x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Vemireddy quits YSR Congress, to join TDP!

Published on February 21, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Vemireddy quits YSR Congress, to join TDP!

Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the YSR Congress. He also sent his resignation letter to the Rajya Sabha membership. His Rajya Sabha membership is due to expire on April 2, 2024.

Prabhakar Reddy is not happy with the YSR Congress. He says that he was not consulted before making changes in the party in the Nellore district unit. He is also the president of the Nellore district unit of the party.

Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy named Md Khaleel as the incharge of the Nellore Urban Assembly constituency. Prabhakar Reddy says that he was not consulted on this appointment. He further says that he had no information about this appointment.

Prabhakar Reddy’s supporters say that their leader did not receive the due respect in the party, though he was made the party district unit president. He had no role to play in the party affairs, his supporters said.

Sources say that Prabhakar Reddy is in touch with the TDP leadership. He also held the first round of talks with the TDP leaders and would soon announce his joining the party. He had already announced that he would contest as MP candidate from Nellore. He is likely to be the TDP candidate for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

Though he said that he was quitting the party on personal grounds, it is said that he had clear assurance from the TDP to contest as the MP candidate. He is more interested in contesting the direct election. However, the YSR Congress had made him the Rajya Sabha member, an indirect election, which he was not interested in.

Sources say that Prabhakar Reddy would meet TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a week or so and formally announce his joining the TDP.

Prabhakar Reddy is the founder of VPR Mining Infra Private Limited. He also provides social service through VPR Vikas, VPR Vidya and VPR Vaidya in Nellore district. He started Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy Foundation in 2015 and had been providing services to the people.

Next Jagan is dividing castes, instigating fighting, says Pawan Previous Exclusive: Dhamaka director’s next Locked
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Latest

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look