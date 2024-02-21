Vemireddy quits YSR Congress, to join TDP!

Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the YSR Congress. He also sent his resignation letter to the Rajya Sabha membership. His Rajya Sabha membership is due to expire on April 2, 2024.

Prabhakar Reddy is not happy with the YSR Congress. He says that he was not consulted before making changes in the party in the Nellore district unit. He is also the president of the Nellore district unit of the party.

Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy named Md Khaleel as the incharge of the Nellore Urban Assembly constituency. Prabhakar Reddy says that he was not consulted on this appointment. He further says that he had no information about this appointment.

Prabhakar Reddy’s supporters say that their leader did not receive the due respect in the party, though he was made the party district unit president. He had no role to play in the party affairs, his supporters said.

Sources say that Prabhakar Reddy is in touch with the TDP leadership. He also held the first round of talks with the TDP leaders and would soon announce his joining the party. He had already announced that he would contest as MP candidate from Nellore. He is likely to be the TDP candidate for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

Though he said that he was quitting the party on personal grounds, it is said that he had clear assurance from the TDP to contest as the MP candidate. He is more interested in contesting the direct election. However, the YSR Congress had made him the Rajya Sabha member, an indirect election, which he was not interested in.

Sources say that Prabhakar Reddy would meet TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a week or so and formally announce his joining the TDP.

Prabhakar Reddy is the founder of VPR Mining Infra Private Limited. He also provides social service through VPR Vikas, VPR Vidya and VPR Vaidya in Nellore district. He started Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy Foundation in 2015 and had been providing services to the people.