Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi film all set to Roll

Victory Venkatesh is all set to team up with successful director Anil Ravipudi for the third time after F2 and F3. The film is said to be a family entertainer with lot of humour and action. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this untitled film and Dil Raju is the producer. The film will have its official launch on July 3rd with a grand pooja ceremony and the regular shoot will commence in the same week. Anil and his team are in plans to complete the filming in quick schedules without breaks.

The film is also announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Venkatesh essays the role of a retired cop in this action drama. The other lead actors and technicians are finalized. Bheems will score the music and Sameer Reddy will handle the cinematography work. The principle filming of the film will be completed by October. Venkatesh will head for the shoot of Rana Naidu: Season 3 after he completes the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film.