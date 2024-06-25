x
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi film all set to Roll

Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi film all set to Roll

Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi film all set to Roll

Victory Venkatesh is all set to team up with successful director Anil Ravipudi for the third time after F2 and F3. The film is said to be a family entertainer with lot of humour and action. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this untitled film and Dil Raju is the producer. The film will have its official launch on July 3rd with a grand pooja ceremony and the regular shoot will commence in the same week. Anil and his team are in plans to complete the filming in quick schedules without breaks.

The film is also announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Venkatesh essays the role of a retired cop in this action drama. The other lead actors and technicians are finalized. Bheems will score the music and Sameer Reddy will handle the cinematography work. The principle filming of the film will be completed by October. Venkatesh will head for the shoot of Rana Naidu: Season 3 after he completes the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film.

Next Interesting title considered for Sai Dharam Tej’s Next? Previous Jagan writes to speaker seeking Leader of Opposition status
