Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Shooting Updates

Published on November 20, 2025 by sankar

image
Venkatesh Trivikram

Victory Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands for a hilarious family entertainer and the film was launched on a formal note a couple of months ago. Venkatesh has signed Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and he is busy completing the shoot of the film. He will complete the talkie part of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu before the end of this month. A song on Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will be picturized in the first week of December.

Soon after this, Venkatesh will join the sets of Trivikram’s film. The regular shoot of the film will start from December 15th and it will continue till the end of December. After a brief New Year break, the shoot resumes in January and it will continue without breaks. Trivikram has plans to release this untitled film in May 2026 and Venkatesh too has plans to complete Trivikram’s film soon and move to Drishyam 3. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine and the actress too will join the sets of the film in December. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.

