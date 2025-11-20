Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Shooting Updates

Victory Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands for a hilarious family entertainer and the film was launched on a formal note a couple of months ago. Venkatesh has signed Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and he is busy completing the shoot of the film. He will complete the talkie part of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu before the end of this month. A song on Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will be picturized in the first week of December.

Soon after this, Venkatesh will join the sets of Trivikram’s film. The regular shoot of the film will start from December 15th and it will continue till the end of December. After a brief New Year break, the shoot resumes in January and it will continue without breaks. Trivikram has plans to release this untitled film in May 2026 and Venkatesh too has plans to complete Trivikram’s film soon and move to Drishyam 3. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine and the actress too will join the sets of the film in December. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.