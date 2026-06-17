Venkatesh and Vijay Deverakonda in Legal Trouble

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) announced of sending legal notices to Tollywood veteran actor Venkatesh and young actor Vijay Deverakonda and prominent cricketers including Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu, and Mohammed Siraj. The TCA alleges that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is illegally conducting and promoting the TG20 League alongside corporate entities without securing the mandatory 45-day prior permission from the BCCI. According to the legal notice, collecting funds and organizing commercial cricket operations under an unauthorized banner fundamentally misleads corporate partners and cricket fans, making their promotional brand endorsements legally problematic.

For now, Venkatesh and Vijay Deverakonda are yet to respond to the controversy. Venkatesh is currently shooting for Adarsha Kutumbam directed by Trivikram and he will soon join the sets of Anil Ravipudi film. Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with Rahul Sankrityan’s massive historical action epic Ranabaali, slated for a grand theatrical release on September 11th, 2026. He also has Ravi Kiran Kola’s rural mass entertainer Rowdy Janardhana in shooting mode.