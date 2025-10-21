Venkatesh joins Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The Diwali break for Tollywood celebrities has come to an end and all the actors are heading back to shoots. Victory Venkatesh will be seen in a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The actor has joined the sets today and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. Venkatesh will wrap up his portions of the shoot in a single schedule which also includes a song along with Megastar.

Anil Ravipudi is the director and Venkatesh will be seen during the second half of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He loved his role and signed the project. Venkatesh is also charging a decent remuneration for the role. Nayanthara essays the role of the leading lady in this family entertainer. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the most awaited Sankranthi film and the first single Meesaala Pilla is an instant chartbuster. The film produced by Shine Screens will release during Sankranthi 2026.