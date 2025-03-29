x
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Venkatesh taking a Long Break

Published on March 29, 2025 by swathy

Victory Venkatesh has delivered his career biggest hit with Sankranthiki Vastunnam early this year. A year ago for Sankranthi 2024, Venkatesh tested his luck with Saindhav and the film ended up as a debacle. Venkatesh was criticised and he teamed up for Sankranthiki Vastunnam and he delivered a solid hit. Venky is rushed with offers after the release of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. There are strong reports that Venkatesh will line up a film for Sankranthi 2026 but it is not happening. He has decided to take a long break from work and he will not have any film releasing soon.

Venkatesh was in talks with debutant Nandu for an entertainer and the project is kept on hold. Directors like Surendar Reddy and others narrated scripts but Venky is yet to take a call. He will take a break for the next three months and he will kick-start the shoot of his next film after summer. Suresh Babu is also listening to scripts and Suresh Productions may co-produce the next film of Venkatesh. The veteran actor has Rana Naidu Season 2 ready for streaming on Netflix in summer this year.

