Venkatesh taking a Long Break

Victory Venkatesh has delivered his career biggest hit with Sankranthiki Vastunnam early this year. A year ago for Sankranthi 2024, Venkatesh tested his luck with Saindhav and the film ended up as a debacle. Venkatesh was criticised and he teamed up for Sankranthiki Vastunnam and he delivered a solid hit. Venky is rushed with offers after the release of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. There are strong reports that Venkatesh will line up a film for Sankranthi 2026 but it is not happening. He has decided to take a long break from work and he will not have any film releasing soon.

Venkatesh was in talks with debutant Nandu for an entertainer and the project is kept on hold. Directors like Surendar Reddy and others narrated scripts but Venky is yet to take a call. He will take a break for the next three months and he will kick-start the shoot of his next film after summer. Suresh Babu is also listening to scripts and Suresh Productions may co-produce the next film of Venkatesh. The veteran actor has Rana Naidu Season 2 ready for streaming on Netflix in summer this year.