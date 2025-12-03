Venkatesh wraps up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Victory Venkatesh has been roped in to play an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu which is in the last leg of shoot. The talkie part has been completed last month and a song on Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh has been shot in a set in Gachibowli for five days. Venkatesh has completed the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu today and the actor called it an absolute joy. Venkatesh thanked Anil Ravipudi for bringing him and Chiranjeevi together which has been long overdue.

“Wrapped up my part today for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru, and what an incredible experience it has been! Working with my favourite @KChiruTweets was an absolute joy and this film has left me with so many lovely memories. It was long overdue to share the screen with ‘Megastar Chiranjeevi’, and I’m so glad @AnilRavipudi finally brought us together for this special film. Can’t wait to celebrate Sankranthi 2026 with all of you in theatres!” posted Venkatesh.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi releases on January 12th in theatres.