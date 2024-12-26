x
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Published on December 26, 2024 by swathy

The team of Sankranthiki Vastunnam is much delighted after the released two singles from the film ended up as chartbusters. The third single titled ‘Blockbuster Pongal’ will be out soon. What’s so special about the song is that Victory Venkatesh himself has sang the song. A funny and entertaining video has been released to make this news official. While Anil Ravipudi and his team is on a hunt for the right singer for the song, Venky mounts pressure about himself singing the song. Finally, Anil Ravipudi calls the music composer Bheems to record the song with Venky’s voice.

The entire shoot of Sankranthiki Vastunnam is wrapped up and the film releases on January 14th across the globe. Touted to be a hilarious entertainer, Sankranthiki Vastunnam also is a thriller. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the heroines. Bheems composed the music and Dil Raju is the producer. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is carrying good expectations and the film will clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj.

