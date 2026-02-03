Venky Doubles his Remuneration

Victory Venkatesh has delivered super hits in his career and he is one of the most successful actors. Venkatesh is not very strict on his remuneration and he keeps his producers comfortable. The actor has been charging close to Rs 10 crores as remuneration for years. His last film Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a blockbuster hit and the actor played an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

For Trivikram’s film, Venkatesh has doubled his remuneration and he is pocketing close to Rs 23 crores for the film. For Anil Ravipudi’s film, Venkatesh is demanding Rs 25 crores as remuneration. Venkatesh has doubled his remuneration after years. The makers of Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam agreed to pay the quoted amount. The producers of Anil Ravipudi’s film too will pay him the quoted sum as remuneration. After years, Venky has doubled his pay.